× Police Investigating Des Moines 2-Year-Old’s Death

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy that happened last week.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the child was unresponsive at a Des Moines residence and brought to Mercy Medical Center in the early morning hours of May 24th. The child died later that day.

Police are not releasing the name of the child but say an autopsy and other forensic investigations will be conducted in the case.