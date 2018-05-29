× Search Resumes for Kayaker Missing in Des Moines River at Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa – The Fort Dodge Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are resuming the search Tuesday morning for a kayaker whose boat overturned on the Des Moines River in Fort Dodge.

Fire Chief Steve Hergenreter with the Fort Dodge Fire Department says a husband and wife were kayaking on the Des Moines River, just below the hydroelectric dam in Fort Dodge on Memorial Day around 3:30 p.m. when both of their kayaks overturned in some rough water.

The wife was able to swim to shore and call for help but the husband was swept downstream and was last seen about 100 yards from the dam.

Chief Hergenreter says neither of the kayakers were wearing life jackets when their boats flipped and the Des Moines River is very high because of recent rains upstream.

The search for the missing man, whose name has not been released, was suspended near sunset Monday night and is resuming Tuesday morning.