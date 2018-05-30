Bayer Buyout Gets U.S. Approval

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. Department of Justice has approved the Bayer acquisition of Monsanto.

The conditional approval will make Bayer the sole shareholder of Monsanto Company and requires divestment to BASF. The deal can take place afterwards.

Bayer expects integration in about two months.

In a statement Bayer CEO Werner Baumann says, "Receipt of the DOJ’s approval brings us close to our goal of creating a leading company in agriculture.”

He adds, “We want to help farmers across the world grow more nutritious food in a more sustainable way.”

The company says it has almost gotten all clearances to close the buyout and they expect to get any outstanding approval shortly.