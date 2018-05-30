New American Ninja Warrior Gym in Grimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIMES, Iowa -- The new season of American Ninja Warrior premieres Wednesday night at 8/7 central. If you think you can train like one of the competitors, there is a new gym in Grimes called Emerge Academy that opens on Friday.

Emerge Academy was started by a competitor on last season's American Ninja Warrior, Iowa native Spencer Johnson.

The gym is open to all ages and has American Ninja Warrior training obstacles, weight training and cardio machines, a giant gymnastics area and a kids play place.

"One thing parents love about this is their kids can be active. They are active, they are getting stronger. They are learning agility and patients and determination and the other thing we notice is that parents want to get that work out in too... so they can come in and bring their kids and watch their kids grow as they are staying fit," Johnson said.

For more information on the gym and classes visit their website at www.emergedsm.com