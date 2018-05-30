Storms Damage Principal Park; High School Baseball Games Postponed

DES MOINES, Iowa – Tuesday’s strong storms caused some damage to Principal Park in downtown Des Moines.

Scott Sailor, the Director of Communications for the Iowa Cubs, says the damage to the park meant some high school games that had been scheduled to be played Wednesday had to be postponed.

The wind snapped off the right field foul post near the base and carried a picnic table about 20 feet from a club seating area down to the seating behind home plate. Outfield signage along the fence was also damaged.

Sailor also says the winds ripped away some of the tarps on the field, allowing the heavy rain to cause some damage to the playing field.

The high school games are being rescheduled.

The damage to the park should be repaired before the I-Cubs return for a home game next Tuesday.