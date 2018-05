Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE PANORAMA, Iowa --- First, Van Meter battled a heat wave then storm delays, and finally a surging New Hampton team. The Bulldogs fourteen stroke lead dwindled throughout the day at times trailing by as much as 8-strokes. So, Van Meter turned to the Carey sisters. Molly and Kylie each fired final round 81's to lead the Bulldogs to their first state championship by only 3-strokes.