DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has announced its free entertainment scheduled for this year.

Approximately 40 acts will perform on free stages. Their genres include classic rock, hip hop, blues, and country.

Some of the highlights are Biz Markie, Blessid Union of Souls, Great White, Here Come the Mummies, and DMC of Run DMC.

