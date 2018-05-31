× Body of Missing Kayaker Located, Identified in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The body of a missing kayaker in Fort Dodge has now been recovered and identified.

Fort Dodge Fire Rescue says at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, family members assisting in the search of the Des Moines River located Alex Dencklau, who had been missing since Monday. They contacted authorities, who responded to the location south of a waste water treatment plant, where Dencklau’s body was found.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports Dencklau was a 26-year-old resident of Clare, Iowa, located in Webster County.

An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.