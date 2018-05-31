× Collins Man Accused of Kidnapping, Sexual Assault

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Collins man is behind bars in Jasper County on felony charges,

Forty-seven-year-old William Waterhouse is charged with kidnapping, intent to deliver meth to a minor, and several other drug and alcohol charges. More charges are also pending against Waterhouse.

The Jasper County Sheriff says a female victim called 911 Monday reporting she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

After an interview, deputies identified Waterhouse as the suspect. He was arrested and is being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $25,000 bond.