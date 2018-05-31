Des Moines Children’s Museum Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Children’s Museum is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a birthday party.

The celebration begins at 9:00 a.m. Saturday June 9th. Children can listen to live music, see different guests and play various games.

DSM Children’s Museum Co-Founder Julie Burtnette said the idea behind a Children’s Museum is to be completely interactive.

“Everything is made with the idea of children playing, because when children play that’s when they are learning. That is when their brains are making a million connections every second. So what we’ve got is you’ve got different things where the kids can direct their own play with lots of dramatic play,” Burtnette said.

Children are able to use their imaginations through roles like doctor, cook, and construction worker.

“The play is so important, because it’s the interaction in everything. You’ve got different kinds of brain development happening. A lot of it is happening in the executive functioning, which is about memory. It’s about focus, it’s about being able to understand rules and to continue using those rules, which sounds really boring but it’s the stuff that helps you be successful in school and in life,” Burtnette said.

Burtnette said everyone currently volunteers their time to keep the museum open to the public. As the museum continues to grow, she hopes that the museum can operate every day instead of the current schedule.

Hours of operation:

Monday- Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday: 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Closed

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Burtnette said the museum hopes to have a larger permanent building by next summer. The museum currently is on the second floor of the Valley West Mall.

Admission for children one to 10 is $4.50.