Drop Off Your Storm Debris for Free in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The City of Des Moines is offering free storm debris drop-off for residents, but they'll have to move it themselves.

A severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening caused widespread damage, primarily on the south side of the city. For the next two Saturdays, residents can dispose of any yard waste for free.

The waste needs to be taken to the city's compost center located at 1601 Harriet Street, and can be dropped off on June 2nd and June 9th from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each of those days.

Residents will still have to pay for debris collected curbside.