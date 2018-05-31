Eastern Iowa Crews Rescue Farmer From Grain Bin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa man remains hospitalized after getting stuck in a grain bin on Wednesday.

The accident happened in West Burlington, along the Mississippi River. Firefighters say the farmer was trapped in the bin for over an hour before they could free him. They believe an air pocket in the grain bin collapsed and pulled him under. Only the man's head and neck were exposed, but the grain crushed in on the rest of his body.

Firefighters used a tool called a grain tube to help the man; the tube is placed over the victim, easing the pressure on them, until ropes and harnesses can be used to pull them out. Firefighters say the device and their training saved a life.

"We had a very good outcome here today, and we're glad we're able to work towards that end," said Battalion Chief Bruce Workman of the Burlington Fire Department. "The people that showed up today, it shows how Des Moines County works very well as a team."

The farmer's name is not being released, but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Devices are for sale that can protect people from being pulled under in a grain bin.