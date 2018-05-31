Fireworks Season Two About to Start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The Iowa Fireworks Company says in their maiden voyage into the world of fireworks sales, they were able to turn a profit. However, they say changes to city codes and ordinances make it a tricky path to navigate.

“Last year, Iowa Fireworks Company, we had 21 locations all over the state, people came out to support us, and we're back this year,” said partner Jeremiah Terhark.

Fireworks sales from permanent structures start on Friday. The Iowa Fireworks Company says in addition to a new permanent structure of its own in Windsor Heights, the business is also doubling its tent locations to 42.

“It's a flurry of activity getting things set up around the state,” said Terhark.

Tent sales will start June 13th to July 8th. Some residents like David Elliott say despite the legal sale of fireworks last year, it was fairly quiet in his neighborhood.

“There was a few, it wasn't bad. In fact, last year was better than some years,” he said.

Elliott lives in Urbandale, where it's against city code to light fireworks. He says he can sympathize with those who had a louder experience.

“If it's during the Fourth of July or some special holiday, that's not a problem, but if they shoot ‘em off and it's going all day long and they extend it into weeks and months, it gets a little old,” he said.

Places where lighting fireworks off is banned include Des Moines, Clive, Urbandale, Johnston, Altoona, and West Des Moines. Last year, West Des Moines allowed setting them off, but received enough complaints that the city council voted for a full ban.

Fireworks are still allowed to be used in:

Ankeny, only on July 4th from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Waukee on July 3rd and July 4th from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Last year, Waukee allowed fireworks from June 30th through July 8th.

Iowa fireworks Company says it's important to know your regulations.

“Check with the city, or if you're outside the city limits, check with the county, because they can change the zoning requirements or where you can use the product,” said Terheart.

Iowa Fireworks Company says it is educating their staff so employees at each tent should know the regulations for the area in which they're located.