Florida woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for possession of crystal meth

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Florida police arrested a woman named Crystal Methvin for possession of crystal meth Saturday morning.

St. Augustine police said they arrested Methvin, 40, and her friend, Douglas Nickerson, 41, after getting an anonymous complaint about an unlicensed driver.

Officers responded to the parking lot of one-story office complex at 69 Dixie Highway and found Methvin, Nickerson and an unidentified third person sitting in a vehicle.

Police say the three consented to a search, and officers arrested Methvin and Nickerson after finding crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to St. Johns County Jail. Online records show Methvin is being held on a $5,000 bond. She was charged with drug possession.

Nickerson’s bond was set at $5,500. He faces charges of drug possession and drug equipment.