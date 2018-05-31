Friday Court Hearing Could Delay Fetal Heartbeat Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's fetal heartbeat law is scheduled to take effect in one month, but a court hearing on Friday morning in Des Moines could stop it from becoming a law indefinitely.

Governor Reynolds signed the bill into law earlier this month. It would outlaw abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, with few exceptions. The ACLU is defending two women's health providers in a lawsuit challenging the law. They say it violates the constitutional protections for abortions declared in the Roe v. Wade ruling.

A judge will hear arguments on Friday at 9 a.m. on a request for an injunction to stop the law from taking effect until the lawsuit is settled. That could take years, and could lead all the way to the United States Supreme Court.