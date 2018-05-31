Johnston Partnership Seeking Donations to Helping Community Members in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- People in Johnston are coming together to help struggling families get through the summer.

The Johnston Partnership is a food pantry and clothing closet that also hands out personal items when possible. Right now, though, its supply is low. The most requested items are toilet paper, tissues, deodorant, shampoo, laundry detergent, and diapers.

Organizers say those items help families stretch their budgets when times are tough.

"Families will take whatever is available, so if all we have is toothpaste, then they'll take toothpaste. But the need exists for all of those things," said Andrea Cook, program director ad the Johnston Partnership. "I think about how much I go through in my own home every month with a family of five, so you definitely need a whole jug of laundry soap at least once a month, and it's also summer time, which means that families are going through a lot more because the kiddos are gonna be home. So all those supplies fly out the door a lot faster than they do during the school year."

The Johnston Partnership is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Anyone can drop off items or make a donation. Cook says fresh produce is also a welcome donation.