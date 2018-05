Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASON CITY, Iowa -- Billboards are popping up in Mason City, asking people if they know what happened to a famous missing news anchor.

Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to anchor a morning show on June 27th, 1995. Her body has never been found, and no one has been charged with her disappearance.

The four Mason City billboards are asking for help. They read, "Someone knows something...is it YOU?" followed by the website FindJodi.com.

Huisentruit would be turning 50 years old this June 5th.