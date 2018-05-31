× Mercy Plans Behavioral Health Hospital in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Mercy Medical Center wants to build its proposed 100-bed facility for mental health care in Clive.

The proposed site is 1500 Northwest 114th Street, next to the Mercy West Clinic and across from the Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital.

The new facility will be 73,000 square feet with a one-story clinical and support services area and a three-story bed unit for inpatient and outpatient services.

It will be owned and operated in conjunction with Universal Health Services and is estimated to cost about $5.5 million.

Mercy has filed a certificate of need application with the state of Iowa. If approved, construction could begin by April of next year.