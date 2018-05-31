× Metro Woman Says She Found Used Needles in Coffee Allegedly Purchased from Hy-Vee

DES MOINES, Iowa– A Des Moines woman told Channel 13, Tuesday she found used medical needles in a container of Folgers French Vanilla Coffee that she purchased from the Hy-Vee located on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The woman says she was not injured.

“The coffee was purchased off the shelf, right next to the entire stock of it,” the woman said.

Hy-Vee says they are looking into the allegations and released this statement:

“We are looking into a customer report that medical equipment was found inside a canister that allegedly was purchased at one of our stores. When notified, we immediately began checking all products on our shelves and found no issues. We are conducting an internal investigation into this matter”.

We reached out to Folgers Coffee for comment and are waiting for a response.