Probation for Mom Whose Toddlers Were Found Wandering Naked Near Busy Intersection

ADEL, Iowa – An Adel mother who has pleaded guilty to child endangerment has been sentenced to probation.

Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Teed was originally charged with two counts of child endangerment for an incident in November of 2017 involving her twin two-year-olds. The children were found wandering around outside, naked in 43-degree weather.

A criminal complaint claimed Teed was asleep inside the home at the time and had to be woken by police.

In April, Teed pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment.

Thursday morning a judge sentenced Teed to two years of probation. She’ll also have to complete 80 hours of community service, pay fines, and complete mandatory therapy.

A no contact order is in place for her children, but she will be allowed visitation if she complies with the terms of her probation.