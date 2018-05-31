Promise City Couple to Auction Off Huge Collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROMISE CITY, Iowa -- Traffic may be a little heavier than normal along Highway 2 in Wayne County on Saturday.

Cary and Brenda DeVore are inviting the world to visit the town for their huge auction of roadside memorabilia, which includes gas pumps, pop machines, signs, and bicycles.

“We’ve lived here for 43 years this year, we moved up here and my husband's always had an interest in gas pumps in old cars,” said Brenda. “His interest just began to grow, between the two of us we amassed quite a collection.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at auctions like this,” said auctioneer Chad Thompson. “It’s gonna be tough to find another auction even remotely come close to the magnitude of this one.”

Thompson said this auction has 150 bikes, 100 signs, 50 gas pumps, and 50 pop coolers.

Cary started collecting when he was a kid, and received his first gas pump from his dad. He likes to collect items from the local area of Wayne County.

“A lot of the stuff I enjoyed the most was buying things local, because it had a history and I might’ve knew the people,” said Cary. “I want to pass that on. I’ve got tags on a lot of things that tell where I found it and who owned it.”

A few years ago, Cary’s outlook on collecting changed.

“Had a stroke here about eight years ago, and it change my perspective on life,” he said.

He’s even giving up some pieces that are very dear to him.

“One will be the plastic flying horse that I’ve had since the early 90s,” said Cary. “I’ve got a twin gas pump that's sitting in our backyard, it’s kind of my favorite. It's huge, it’s the only one in the world like it we’re selling."

Click here to visit Cary's Gasoline Alley on Facebook and learn more about the auction.