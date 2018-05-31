State Patrol Reminding Drivers to Pay Attention as School Ends, Warm Weather Arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- If kids are out of class, that means they are likely going to be out in neighborhoods, parks, and pools around town.

The Iowa State Patrol wants this occasion to be a reminder to everyone to change their driving habits--and that means putting down the phone while driving.

"That's primarily the reason why these bicyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists are being hit, is because people are looking at their phone and they're being distracted," said Sergeant Nathan Ludwig. "So if you just put that phone down and you're paying attention to where you're going, now it just compounds it even more with kids out of school and on the sidewalks and on the streets."

The ISP also reminds drivers that motorcycles are sharing the roads with them again, as well.