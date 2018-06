Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On a sweltering hot day one at boys state soccer, there were three games that needed overtime, and a big upset as 8 seed Waukee edged 1 Valley. (The Tigers are ranked in the top ten nationally.)

Additional highlights of Ankeny celebrating a three goal win over Prairie.

Michael Admire has more on Classes 1A and 2A.

Semifinals are Friday from Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.