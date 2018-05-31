× The Iowa Primaries: 3rd Congressional District

Primary Day for the 2018 midterm elections is Tuesday, June 5th. Channel 13 wants you to be as informed as possible about all of the candidates. That’s why we launched a “Conversations with the Candidates” series on the Channel 13 News at 4pm and our Facebook page. For the last month we’ve been introducing you to the candidates in some of the biggest races.

Three Democrats are on the ballot in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District hoping to challenge Congressman David Young in November’s General Election.

Cindy Axne is a Des Moines native, small business owner, community activist, wife and mother of two sons.

Pete D'Allesandro is a veteran political organizer. The Chicago native has worked with campaigns for Leonard Boswell, Tom Vilsack and Bernie Sanders.

Eddie Mauro is a West Des Moines native, small business owner and community activist. He's a former teacher and baseball coach.