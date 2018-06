× 13Raw: Alex Hoff’s Madison County Jail Fight

WINTERSET, Iowa — On Friday, June 1st the Madison County Attorneys Office released two videos showing a fight inside the Madison County Jail involving Alex Hoff and another inmate. Video of the fight taken inside Hoff’s cell and video recorded in the hallway as a group visited the jail were released.

WARNING: These video contain harsh language and violence.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video