Dam to Dam Team Ready for Weather on Race Day

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The final running of the "Dam to Dam Classic" will happen under some less than ideal conditions on Saturday ... but organizers are ready for that.

Thunderstorms and rain showers will be crossing the metro early Saturday morning just as thousands of runners take off for the final running of the 20K race. It begins at Saylorville Dam and ends in downtown Des Moines, just south of the Center Street Dam.

Race Director Kurt Schaeffer says he and other organizers are following the forecast by the minute and they have a plan to keep runners safe if lighting strikes.

"We are monitoring the weather conditions. If its lighting out early on the buses will leave with the runners and take them up to the dam," says Schaeffer, "We will hold the buses with the runners there for safety reasons. We will only let them out once the lightning storm has passed."

