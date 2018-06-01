× Decision 2018: The Iowa Primary

In 2016 Republicans swept into power in the White House as well as the US House and Senate. Republicans also control the Governor’s office, and Iowa House and Senate. In November Republicans will try to maintain control while Democrats hope history is on their side and a power shift is in the works.

On June 5th Iowans will pick the candidates they want to represent their party on the 2018 General Election. Five Democrats are challenging for a spot opposite Kim Reynolds and Democrats are holding primaries to challenge each of Iowa’s three Republican Congressman.

We want you to be informed before you pick your candidate on Primary Day.

We’ve collected links here to all the information you need including our interviews with candidates and how Iowa’s voter ID law will impact your vote.

Primary voting information from the Secretary of State

Meet the 5 Democrats Running for Governor

Meet the 3 Democrats who want to challenge David Young in the 3rd District

Meet the 3 Democrats running to challenge Steve King in the 4th District