Final Cedar Bridge Arsonist Won’t See Prison Despite Fight in Jail

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa -- Alex Hoff, the third and final suspect in the Cedar Bridge arson investigation, was given the same sentence as his two co-defendants despite new evidence introduced at Friday's sentencing hearing.

“It’s my belief that you have the chance to become a productive member of society but now it’s up to no body but you," District Court Judge Richard Clogg said as he handed down his sentence. Hoff was given a suspended ten year sentence and put on probation for five years.

That decision came despite video and audio evidence introduced by Madison County Attorney Matt Schultz. Graphic video taken from inside Alex Hoff’s Madison County jail cell shows Hoff get up from his bunk bed and attack another inmate.

The state used that as evidence, along with testimony from Veronica Lestina, a forensic psychologist who observed Hoff. “He doesn’t really want to change or want to be different and having lack of remorse and not caring about other people it noted psychopathic tendencies," Lestina said.

But the defense team's witness, a clinical psychologist Doctor Rosell said otherwise. “It was a very significant offense to many different people and I think he understands that," Rosell said. Hoff also addressed the court and offered his apologies. “I would like to apologies for the pain that I caused this community for my actions, it was a selfish reason," Alex Hoff said.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce hopes by the time Hoff is off probation, they’ll have enough money to build a new bridge.

Hoff faces more charges in West Des Moines for setting his own car on fire a month before he set the Cedar Bridge on fire.