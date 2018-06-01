× Injunction Granted to Halt Start of ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Abortion Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa – A controversial law banning abortions in Iowa after the detection of a fetal heartbeat is on hold while legal challenges work their way through the court system.

At a Friday morning hearing in Polk County, District Court Judge Michael Huppert granted a temporary injunction to the law. The state agreed to the injunction.

The law was passed this last legislative session and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds.

A lawsuit claiming the ban is unconstitutional was filed by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Emma Goldman Clinic.