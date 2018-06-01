Minor Injuries for Driver After Car Ripped in Half During Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – A driver suffered only minor injuries in a crash that split his vehicle in half late Thursday night in Des Moines.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. at E 30th and University. Police say Toyusi Johnson was traveling eastbound on Universitywhen the car he was driving hit a car going southbound on E. 30th in the intersection.

The impact of Johnson’s vehicle ripped the other car in half. Amazingly, the driver of the car Curtis Quijano only had minor injuries and was up and walking around following the crash.

After striking Quijano’s vehicle, Johnson’s car spun into the westbound lanes of University and hit two other vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with neck pain.

Police say bystanders helped free Johnson from his vehicle, which was smoking. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating whether Johnson was under the influence of alcohol because an open beer can was located in the front seats of his car.

One witness told police Johnson was driving so fast that when he passed him it shook his truck.

Video from passerby Tom Zmolek shows the front part of Johnson's car sitting in the street and the back half resting against a guide wire from a utility pole.