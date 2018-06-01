× SIRWA Boil Advisory Covers Seven Counties, Includes City of Creston

CRESTON, Iowa — Residents in Adams, Clarke, Decatur, Madison, Ringgold, Taylor and Union Counties are without drinking water from their taps today.

This morning the Southern Iowa Rural Water Association and Creston Water Works issued a boil advisory for customers. In a press release they say a filtration issue at the Creston plant has increased chances that bacteria and parasites may be in the water.

Residents are urged to boil water for one full minute then let it cool before using for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or making food. They are also urged to use bottled water.

Here is full list of the affected areas:

Adams County: Nodaway, Prescott and surrounding rural areas

Clarke County: Murray and surrounding rural areas west of Interstate 35

Decatur County: Grand River and surrounding rural areas west of Interstate 35

Madison County: Macksburg and surrounding rural areas

Ringgold County: Beaconsfield, Benton, Delphos, Diagonal, Ellston, Kellerton, Maloy, Mt. Ayr, Redding, Sun Valley, Tingley and surrounding rural areas

Taylor County: Bedford, Blockton, Conway, Clearfield, Gravity, Lenox, Sharpsburg and surrounding rural areas

Union County: Afton, Arispe, Creston, Cromwell, Kent, Lorimor, Shannon City, Thayer and surrounding rural areas