Source of Fatal Carbon Monoxide Leak in Newton Still Not Released

NEWTON, Iowa  --  Authorities in Newton have identified the victim of a carbon monoxide leak on Memorial Day, but not the source of the leak.

Melvin Boyd was found dead in his apartment on Monday after firefighters and police responded to a report of a gas leak.  The entire apartment building had to be evacuated and ventilated due to toxic levels of carbon monoxide.

Once the building was cleared other residents were allowed to re-enter their apartments.  The Newton Fire Department says the source of the carbon monoxide leak hasn't been identified.