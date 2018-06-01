The Iowa Primary: 4th Congressional District

Primary Day for the 2018 midterm elections is Tuesday, June 5th. Channel 13 wants you to be as informed as possible about all of the candidates. That’s why we launched a “Conversations with the Candidates” series on the Channel 13 News at 4pm and our Facebook page. For the last month, we’ve been introducing you to the candidates in some of the biggest races.

Three Iowans are running against Steve King in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

LeAnn Jacobsen is a member of the Spencer City Council in northwest Iowa who has launched an advocacy firm and co-founded Iowa Women in Public Policy.

Dr. John Paschen is a pediatrician from Ames.

Iowa native J.D. Scholten studied at Morningside College and the University of Nebraska, played professional baseball, and is now a paralegal.