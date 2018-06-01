× Third Madison County Bridge Arsonist Sentenced to Probation

WINTERSET, Iowa — The third teen convicted of setting fire to the Cedar Bridge last year won’t have to serve anymore time in jail for setting that fire. However he still faces another arson charge.

On Friday afternoon Alex Hoff was given a suspended jail sentence and placed on probation for five years. Hoff pleaded guilty earlier this year to Arson and Criminal Mischief. Hoff admits that he, Joel Davis and Alivia Bergmann set the bridge on fire in April 2017.

This isn’t the end of Hoff’s legal issues. He is still facing an arson charge in West Des Moines for allegedly setting a vehicle on fire one month before the bridge fire was set.