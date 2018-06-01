Title Games Set in Boys Soccer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - And then there were 6....

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

In Class 1A Des Moines Christian beat Williamsburg 4-1 thanks to another hat trick from Ben Webster. The Lions will face perennial power Iowa City Regina in the championship, the Regals beat Gilbert 2-0.

Class 2A, Top seed Pella used 2 goals from Ethan Poulter to knock off Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-1. The Dutch will face Storm Lake in the title game.

In Class 3A, the dream run for 8-seed Waukee continues. The Warriors knocked off defending champ Iowa City West 2-1 to advance to the championship. The Warriors will face 3-seed Bettendorf, the Bulldogs beat Ankeny 4-3 in overtime. The Hawks jumped out to a 3-0 lead but the Bulldogs scored 4 unanswered.