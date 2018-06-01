× Two People Injured in I-80 Crash, Local Rescue Caring for Several Animals Involved

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A chain reaction crash on I-80 near the Jordan Creek exit sent two people to the hospital and now several animals in one of the vehicles are in the care of a local rescue.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-80 around 5:00 a.m. Friday. Lt. Anthony Giampolo with the West Des Moines Police Department says a white Crown Victoria struck the back of a slow-moving Ford Ranger, forcing the truck off the road.

The Crown Victoria was still in the roadway when it was hit from behind by an SUV.

The West Des Moines Fire Department had to extricate two people from the Crown Victoria and they were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

The other two drivers were not injured.

Police say there were dozens of animals in cages in the back of the pickup truck – including birds, dogs, and guinea pigs. Those animals were not injured and are being cared for by Furry Friends Refuge.

The investigation into what caused the crash is underway.