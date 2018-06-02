Centsable Health: Asian Quinoa Salad

Asian Quinoa Salad
Makes 6 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
For the salad:
- 2 cups cooked quinoa
- 1 cup red cabbage, shredded
- 1 cup frozen shelled and cooked edamame, thawed
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- ½ cup shredded carrots
For the dressing:
- ½ cup low sodium soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. chopped green onion
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
- ¼ tsp. grated fresh ginger
- 1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.
Whisk together dressing ingredients and pour over salad. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition information per serving: 147 calories; 5.2 g fat; 0.6 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 456.5 mg sodium; 19.9 g carbohydrate; 3.8 g fiber; 3.9 g sugar; 6 g protein