Record Number of Registered Voters Ahead of Primary Election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are waiting for the November mid – term election to get politically active.

The latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office already show two historic marks ahead of Tuesday’s primary. The number of registered voters before a primary surpassed 1.9 million, topping the last record high set before the June primary 2010 by almost 8,000. The Secretary of State’s Office also reports a record number of requests for absentee ballots. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 46,000 Iowans requested a ballot surpassing the last record of 44,000 in 2014.

Democratic Secretary of State candidate, Deidre DeJear says shes pleased by the numbers but says their always room for improvement.

“One of things I’ve found is that not every county in our state has the resources to get out the vote but if we work collectively we’re going to see some change and some increases as well.” DeJear says meeting voters where they are is crucial. “That’s how we have to do it. I don’t expect for people to come to the Secretary of State’s office to vote. I don’t expect people to come to the Secretary of State’s to register.”

The primary election will take place on Tuesday June 5th.