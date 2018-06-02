Waukee, Pella Bring Home State Soccer Championships

DES MOINES - The 2018 boys soccer championships are in the in the books.

Class 3A.  Waukee, the 8-seed, dominated Bettendorf 3-0 to win its first title in 17 years.  The last time the Warriors won state, they were a class 1A team.

Class 2A, Pella rallied with 2 goals in the final 6 minutes to stun Storm Lake 3-2.  Soren Stelter scored the game winner with just over a minute to play.  It's Pella's first boys soccer championship.

Class 1A, Iowa City Regina won its 7th title in 10 years, beating Des Moines Christian 2-1.