Waukee, Pella Bring Home State Soccer Championships

DES MOINES - The 2018 boys soccer championships are in the in the books.

Class 3A. Waukee, the 8-seed, dominated Bettendorf 3-0 to win its first title in 17 years. The last time the Warriors won state, they were a class 1A team.

Class 2A, Pella rallied with 2 goals in the final 6 minutes to stun Storm Lake 3-2. Soren Stelter scored the game winner with just over a minute to play. It's Pella's first boys soccer championship.

Class 1A, Iowa City Regina won its 7th title in 10 years, beating Des Moines Christian 2-1.