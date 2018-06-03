Sears and Murph go back and forth on other topics of the week.
FACEOFF: Everett the Champ, Hockey Nicknames, Tweeting Lesson, 8th Grade Graduation
-
FACEOFF: Drake Relays, CyHawk Series Smarts, Lebron vs MJ, Uranus
-
FACEOFF: Royce White, Collison Hangs it Up, Ageless Warner, Dawson the Undertaker
-
FACEOFF: Pollard, Black Friday, Castillo Take Responsibility, and Solo Soars
-
FACEOFF: Cyclones Ranked, Sosa Wants to Return, Super Pooper, Cobra Kai
-
FACEOFF: Lickliter is Back, Mitchell or Simmons, Kap Still on Hold, Des Moines is #4!
-
-
FACEOFF: Russia Backs Out, Dilly ‘Fo Shilly Dog, Lanning the FullBack, Lynx to Des Moines
-
FACEOFF: Niko Bolts, Wigginton to Test the NBA, Epenesa Not a Starter
-
FACEOFF: Tiger Back, Cook Weighing Options, Moe in Touble, Barnstormers legit
-
FACEOFF: Moss to the NBA, Lebron vs Saban, Nova not Watched, Come on Twins!
-
FACEOFF: Eustachy Out, B1G in NYC, Drake Women Dominate, Gustafson Robbed
-
-
FACEOFF: Frost the Nice Guy, New Baseball Rules, Cousins the Viking, Graceland and William Penn in Final Four
-
SoundOFF: Decorah EagleCam Poop Edition
-
FACEOFF: Michigan State Pays, Sports Gambling, Softball in Iowa, the 1 Girl Team