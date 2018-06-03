× Man Dead in Des Moines, Authorities Call It ‘Domestic-Related Incident’

DES MOINES, Iowa–Des Moines police officers thought they would be investigating reports of gunshots early Sunday morning. They found out later, they were investigating the scene of a homicide.

Police showed up in the 600 block of 38th Street around 2:15 a.m. They later learned that someone had already taken a 40-year-old man to a Des Moines hospital with a gunshot wound. That man later died in the hospital.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the man yet and didn’t say how they determined someone shot him on 38th Street.

They characterized the situation as a “domestic-related incident.”