× The Insiders Primary Special: The Secretary of State Race

Iowa has elected a new Secretary of State in each of the last three elections. In November Paul Pate will try to become the first person to hold the man to win re-election to the office in more than a decade.

Two Democrats are on the ballot on Tuesday for a spot opposite Pate on the general election ballot. Republican Insider Dave Kochel and Democratic Insider Jerry Crawford join Political Director Dave Price to talk about Jim Mowrer and Deidre DeJear.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next: Your Primary Source for Candidate Conversations