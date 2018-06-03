The Insiders Primary Special: The Secretary of State Race
Iowa has elected a new Secretary of State in each of the last three elections. In November Paul Pate will try to become the first person to hold the man to win re-election to the office in more than a decade.
Two Democrats are on the ballot on Tuesday for a spot opposite Pate on the general election ballot. Republican Insider Dave Kochel and Democratic Insider Jerry Crawford join Political Director Dave Price to talk about Jim Mowrer and Deidre DeJear.