× The Insiders Primary Special

Tuesday is Primary Day in Iowa. Iowans will return to the polls 18 months after electing Republicans to control the legislative and executive branches on the state and federal levels. Tuesday’s vote could set Iowa up for another historic election in November.

There is no race bigger race on Tuesday than the Democratic primary in the gubernatorial race. Six Democrats will be on the ballot, but only five of them are still in the race after Nate Boulton ended his campaign. Republican Insider Dave Kochel and Democratic Insider Jerry Crawford joined Political Director Dave Price to break down the race and offer their predictions.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEXT: The Congressional Races