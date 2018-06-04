Clive Shooting Victim Released From Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Clive man is home from the hospital after he was shot in front of his house over the weekend.

Doctors say Shane Woods, 49, is lucky to be alive after a bullet when through his back, bounced off his lung, and exited through his armpit. He thanks God for sparing his life. Woods told Channel 13 he was hanging out in his driveway with his son on Friday evening when a man drove up to house, parked, then got out and fired a single shot before driving off.

"I didn't think too much about it when the gentlemen got out. I'm not sure who said it, but someone said, 'he's got a gun,' and next thing I knew I was shot in the back," he said.

Woods recognized the suspect as Anthony Mong. He said Mong worked with people he knew, but Woods did not know him personally. Other family members said the suspect had previously been in a violent relationship with a woman who lived at the house. Woods doesn't understand how he became the target.

"I think he was trying to send a message to somebody, and I happened to be the closet target."

Investigators are still looking for the suspect and are unsure whether he has fled the state. According to Mong's Facebook page, he is originally from Chicago but lives in Urbandale. Clive Police Chief Michael Venema said his department has not had any run-ins with Mong in the past and has received little information regarding Mong's current location. Detectives are in the process of filing a warrant for the suspect's arrest.

The shooting investigation is the first since two people were killed outside Seven Flags Events Center in 2016. Police are asking anyone with information about Mong's whereabouts to contact 515-222-3321.