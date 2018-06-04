Death Investigation Underway After Two Bodies Found in Ankeny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- A death investigation is underway after two bodies were found inside a south side Ankeny home.

The bodies were located in the Autumn Ridge community in the 300 block of SE Harvest Park Drive at 10:22 a.m. on Monday, according to Ankeny police. Officials say they responded to the residence for a welfare check, and found the bodies when they entered the home.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday to determine the victims' causes of death, but officials say they do not believe there is any danger to the public. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; more details will be provided as they are made available.