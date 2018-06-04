× DMPS Starts Its Free Summer Meal Program

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Public Schools begins its free summer lunch program Monday.

28 sites will serve free meals to children 18 years and younger.

Director of Food Nutrition Management for DMPS Amanda Miller said any child can receive a free meal.

“This program is unique, because it doesn’t matter of income. Anyone that is 18 years and younger can come and get a meal. It doesn’t matter where you live in the city. It doesn’t even matter if you’re from Des Moines. It truly is an open meal site. If you live in New York City and you are here visiting grandma for the summer, you can come to Union Park and get a meal,” Miller said.

Children do not need to show any identification for the meal.

Miller said the free lunch program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Des Moines Schools.

“We are trying to stream line to find the most amount of kids in a single spot that we can. That’s been a challenge. It is hard to get people to come to the schools all of the time, and we are really trying to open up the schools to allow the community members in,” Miller said.

People can find a free meal at the following locations:

Callanan Middle School, 3010 Center St.

Capitol View Elementary, 320 E. 16 th St.

St. Cattell Elementary, 3101 E. 12 th St.

St. Carver Elementary School, 705 E. University

Crivaro Park, S.E. 14 th and Railroad

and Railroad Findley Elementary School, 3025 Oxford

Garton Elementary School, 3300 E. 29 th St.

St. Hiatt Middle School, 1214 E. 15 th St.

St. Hillis Elementary School, 2401 56 th St.

St. King Elementary, 1849 Forest Ave.

Meredith Middle School, 4827 Madison Ave.

Monroe Elementary School, 2250 30 th

Moore Elementary School, 3716 50 th St.

St. Morris Elementary School, 1401 Geil

Moulton Elementary School 1541 8 th St.

St. Oakridge Neighborhood Center, 926 Oakridge Dr.

Oak Park Elementary, 3928 6 th Ave.

Ave. Pioneer- Columbus Park, S.E. 5 th and Hartford

and Hartford Rails Academy, 1000 Porter

River Woods Elementary, 2929 SE 22 nd St.

St. Samuelson Elementary School, 3929 Bel Aire

South Suburban YMCA, 401 E. Army Post Rd.

South Union Elementary, 4201 South Union St.

Stowe Elementary School, 1411 E. 33 rd St.

St. Union Park, East 9 th and Jefferson Ave.

and Jefferson Ave. Weeks Middle School, 901 SE Park Ave.

Windsor Elementary School, 5912 University Ave.

Miller said students will receive a variety of items like vegetables, yogurt, sandwiches, fruit cups, string cheese and more.

The sites will serve lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The free summer meal runs from June 4- 29th and July 9-27th.