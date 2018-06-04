Final Dam to Dam End Under Blue Skies After Early Weather Delay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Not even torrential rain showers could put a damper on the final running of Des Moines' most beloved race.

The 39th and final Dam to Dam Distance Classic came to an end under blue skies after starting in the worst of conditions. The start of the race was delayed 30 minutes by heavy rainfall. That left some racers hiding in the woods for 90 minutes before the race to stay dry.

However once the gun went off the skies quickly cleared, giving runners perfect weather for the 20 kilometer race to downtown Des Moines. 9,000 runners took part in the final running of the race. Its organizers announced they were ending their involvement earlier this year.

Next year a new race using a slightly different route will try to replace the Dam to Dam. It will be called the "Dam to DSM."