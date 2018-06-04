Knoxville Celebrates Last Day of School With Helmets and Hot Dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- The last day of school in Knoxville held one last lesson for students heading off to celebrate summer.

The Knoxville Police, along with a group of local sponsors, held “Hot Dogs and Helmets," which was a chance for volunteers and officers to talk about bike safety with kids, as well as give helmets to kids in need.

“It’s all about starting a summer out right. Maximum safety with the kids today, last day of school, to start the summer off right,” said Kyle Keller, Community Resource Officer for the Knoxville Police. “We want to learn bicycle safety, knowing how to ride their bikes safely. We have a course set up, making sure that they’re stopping.”

The idea came about from a local resident who saw a need.

“This has been concerning our own family. Every summer, we go through this ritual, making sure that helmets fit correctly, making sure that they’re not damaged,” said Greg Heartsill, who serves as a Republican State Representative in the Iowa Legislature District 28. “Let's make sure the helmets are fitted, make sure they get sunscreen, let’s make sure people in the community are aware that bike traffic and kid traffic is going to pick up now that school is out.”

Kids could ride their own bikes over a safety course, which included navigating cones and stopping. Some kids had their own bikes, and more were provided for participants.

“My helmet feels fine. I like it so much because it's cool,” said kindergartener Jordan Metz. Asked what he planned this summer, he responded, “Go to the water park.”