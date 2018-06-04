× Police Identify Victim in Sunday Morning Des Moines Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have identified the victim in a weekend homicide investigation.

40-year-old Jerry Goff died on Sunday at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Police say he was shot in the 600 block of 38th Street around 2:15am. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police say they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. No arrests have been made. Police say they are working with the Polk County Attorney’s Office already in this case.