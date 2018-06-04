Police in Quad Cities Searching for Suspects After Robbery Caught on Camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES -- Authorities in the Quad Cities are looking for three suspects involved in a violent robbery caught on camera.

Surveillance footage shows three people walking into Spin to Win slots. One person points a gun at the employee, hits him with the weapon, and forces him to the floor. Another suspect pulls out a crow bar and starts smashing a machine, but struggles to get any of the five machines open. The suspects were in and out in under six minutes.

Police released the footage in hopes of identifying the masked robbers.

"It's kinda amateurish of them to think that they're going to just go there and pop the front cover off and they're going to have access to hundreds of dollars," said Detective Michael Griffin of the Moline Police Department.

The suspects made off with less than $100 from behind the counter. Police say the employee did what he was supposed to by giving up the money and not risking his life.